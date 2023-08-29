The North West Star
'Unlike anything I've done before': Mirusia performs at Opera House of the Outback

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated August 30 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
World renowned soprano Mirusia performs at Baldy Top Lookout, Quilpie. Picture by Pete Murray.
"The big European concerts are phenomenal, but it was really special to sing under the stars at Baldy Top lookout," said world renowned soprano Mirusia after her special on-off performance on Saturday, August 26.

