'Unlike anything I've done before': Mirusia performs at Opera House of the Outback

"The big European concerts are phenomenal, but it was really special to sing under the stars at Baldy Top lookout," said world renowned soprano Mirusia after her special on-off performance on Saturday, August 26.
The 'Angel of Australia', as she's been called by legendary violinist and conductor Andre Rieu, bought her superb operatic voice to the stage at the open-air 'Opera House of the Outback', Baldy Top Lookout, Quilpie, for an audience of hundreds of locals and tourists.
Following years of touring the major concert halls of Europe, Mirusia, performed her top-selling ARIA Australian Classical Crossover 2022 album of the year 'Songbird'.
The natural amphitheatre was the backdrop for the show that also delivered a classical spin on iconic songs such as Jolene, Amazing Grace and The Long and Winding Road, to the audience.
The Baldy Top Lookout 'venue' has already hosted Opera Queensland and several Royal related celebrations this year - with locals welcoming the diverse entertainment opportunities at a spectacular location under stars.
For more than a decade Mirusia toured with Andre Rieu and the Johan Strauss Orchestra at large scale stadium events, but her Quilpie performance offered a uniquely Australian stage and more intimate audience.
"It was unlike anything I've done before and is the only performance I'm doing in the Outback," said Mirusia.
"To compare an opera house or a big venue or an arena where I've performed in the past with an outdoor venue like this ... you can't.
"But one thing is for sure, the ambience and the vibe, they are just absolutely thrilling and everything is pumping tonight."
Mirusia added that music is important to people's mental health.
"For people who live regionally and don't often get to see many people, to have music around you is so good for the brain and it can stimulate so many memories as well. Good memories," she said.
"So, it's a really great thing music is so powerful, but also that we can share it.
"Music is not exclusive to certain people, music is for everybody."
Quilpie Shire Council CEO, Justin Hancock, said they were having an "amazing season" in Quilpie following rains late last year and earlier this year.
"The landscape is incredible with wildflowers and plenty of vegetation for wildlife peppering the red earth landscape - and as a result our bird and other wildlife populations have exploded," he said,
"Given we're regularly treated to the singing of birdlife Mirusia's Songbird tour was appropriately named.
"She performed beautifully last night."
Quilpie is a popular stopover point for travellers making the annual pilgrimage to the iconic Birdsville Races, and Mirusia's performance was a great lead-in for travellers headed to this year's races on September 1 and 2.
