The Birdsville Races return and acceptances for the 2023 meet have been released, with 142 acceptances across the carnival's two-day, 13-race program, set to run on Friday and Saturday, September 1 and 2.
With only a day to go until the races jump, event organisers are preparing for thousands of punters to converge on the remote town for a bucket-list, bumper weekend, of thoroughbred horse racing and iconic Outback entertainment and activities.
The 'Melbourne Cup of the Outback' has attracted a high-calibre race field for its 141st edition, with acceptances hailing from QLD, NSW, SA and NT.
This includes multiple Group 1 winning trainer, Phillip Stokes, who will saddle locally owned Neodium in the TAB Birdsville Cup.
Cup favourite will be Queensland country trainer Bevan Johnson's, Deep Breath, following the early scratching of Bollente.
The Birdsville Race Club Vice President, Gary Brook, said they were thrilled to have such strong race fields after a slower return to the event last year following COVID-19 postponements.
"We've got ideal weather conditions forecast and are back to pre-Covid fields - it's going to be an awesome weekend of racing and our biggest meet yet in terms of prize money," he said.
Territorian trainer and 2022 Birdsville Cup winning trainer Phillip Cole leads the field with 13 horses accepted. He's followed by Johnson with 11 and Chinchilla's Rodney Hay with 10.
Also fielding runners over the carnival will be former Birdsville Cup winners Craig Smith from Roma (2012 and 2017) and Jay Morris from Mount lsa (2011 and 2015).
Mount Isa's Keith Ballard will be in attendance. The 66-year-old has ridden at the Birdsville races 15 times, including last year as the oldest jockey ridding in Australia, and won on Empitat in 2009. This year he will be working with his wife Denise's entry in the races and his son Dan, who will be riding at the event.
The Birdsville Races offers prize money for the 13-race carnival topping more than $300,000 - an increase of 15 per cent on 2022, while the TAB Birdsville Cup is increasing nearly 20 per cent from last year (now at $50,000).
The increases are part of the distribution of increased funding for thoroughbred racing that was announced by Racing Queensland and Queensland State Government in December 2022.
The total prize pool for the Simpson Desert Racing Carnival - which includes the Birdsville Races - now sits at a record $452,000, making it the richest two weeks of racing in Outback Queensland.
To view the full acceptance lists for the 2023 Birdsville Races, visit tinyurl.com/n54zxecw (Friday) and tinyurl.com/4mmpx3mx (Saturday).
Punters across Australia will also be able to watch all the action from the Birdsville Races on Sky Racing.
