The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Acceptances for the 2023 Birdsville Races have been released

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated August 31 2023 - 9:37am, first published 9:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa's Keith, Denise and Dan Ballard will be at the Birdsville Races.
Mount Isa's Keith, Denise and Dan Ballard will be at the Birdsville Races.

The Birdsville Races return and acceptances for the 2023 meet have been released, with 142 acceptances across the carnival's two-day, 13-race program, set to run on Friday and Saturday, September 1 and 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.