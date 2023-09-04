Parade winners and place-getters recognised by council

The winners and place-getters from this year's Isa Street Parade were presented with certificates and prize money at a special morning tea on Thursday, August 31 at the Civic Centre.
The parade, along with the Isa Street Festival was held early last month - Wednesday, August 9 - with a theme of celebrating Mount Isa's 100th birthday.
The Street Parade travelled from near the Isa Street Bridge, up Isa Street, before turning in to Miles Street and finishing up near the intersection of Miles Street and Grace Street.
Certificates and prize money were awarded for four categories - Best School Entry, Best Community Group Entry, Best Themed Entry and Best Costume.
Sunset State School was among the recipients - winning Best Costume - and was presented with their certificate and $500 in prize money on Wednesday, August 30.
The school's parade entry included a ute decorated in black, orange, and yellow balloons, a giant birthday cake, and the Sunset Tigers Rugby League team mascot.
Around 65 Sunset students took part in the parade and dressed in various costumes, including school uniforms and Sunset Tigers jerseys.
Mount Isa City Mayor, Councillor Danielle Slade, said events such as the Isa Street Festival - and the sense of community camaraderie that comes with them - were really important to the liveability of the city.
"If you go along to the Street Festival, sometimes you don't realise all the work that's gone into it - it can easily be taken for granted," she said.
"From the Council perspective, I know that there's so much work that goes into the Isa Street Festival. And on behalf of the Mount Isa community, I want to thank the volunteers for everything they did - I can't thank them enough.
"With any event, there's always positive and negative feedback. I'm yet to get any negative feedback about this year's event. There were so many ex-Mount Isa faces in the crowd, which was wonderful."
Cr Slade also thanked the event's volunteers - including emcee Chris Pocock, and the members of the Rotary Club of Mount Isa and the Mount Isa and District Athletics Club - as well as Councillor Peta MacRae, who's the chair of the Mount Isa 100 Years Advisory Committee.
The winners of the parade were:
Best School Entry:
Best Community Group Entry:
Best Themed Entry:
Best Costume:
