The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Returning to the north west to follow-up impact of flood damage

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated September 5 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Officers from the Queensland Reconstruction Authority (QRA) are visiting north west Queensland from September 4-6, to conduct follow-up flood damage assessments, after record monsoonal rainfall devastated the region in 2022-2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.