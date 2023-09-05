Returning to the north west to follow-up impact of flood damage

Officers from the Queensland Reconstruction Authority (QRA) are visiting north west Queensland from September 4-6, to conduct follow-up flood damage assessments, after record monsoonal rainfall devastated the region in 2022-2023.
The operation covers Burketown and surrounding areas, with 68 properties to be assessed across the three days.
QRA officers will gather information on how recovery is progressing and what further support is required.
This is the first post-disaster damage assessment operation carried out by QRA in north west Queensland following initial assessments by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) in March.
QRA is Queensland's lead agency for disaster recovery, and works to create stronger, safer and more resilient communities.
Its damage assessment and reconstruction monitoring (DARM) is conducted at regular intervals following initial QFES assessments in the immediate aftermath of a disaster.
DARM is one of the main ways the authority monitors and supports reconstruction and recovery after severe floods, cyclones or bushfires.
It focuses on private residential dwellings and businesses, with officers capturing data on the progress of recovery - status of repairs, insurance and community support - to identify where additional help is required.
Over the past months QRA has worked closely with the north west council areas impacted by the floods to understand and plan for the infrastructure reconstruction needed across the region.
Queensland Deputy Premier, and minister responsible for the QRA, Steven Miles said The Gulf and Cape had experienced record-breaking flooding following intense monsoonal rains over a four-month period starting just before Christmas last year.
"Since then, QRA has been helping local recovery and reconstruction efforts progress, and this upcoming DARM operation is another crucial layer of that response," he said.
"As I said to the Burketown community when I visited in April, the Queensland and Australian Governments will continue working with councils to aid recovery in the region until the job is done.
"I also want to again remind impacted residents that a range of financial assistance measures and community support can be accessed via qld.gov.au/disasterhelp."
QRA CEO, retired Australian Army Major General Jake Ellwood, said DARM was a fundamental part of QRA's recovery support for any Queensland community impacted by natural disaster.
"Being on the ground speaking with residents and seeing the damage for ourselves means we can best provide these communities with the help they need," he said.
Burke Shire Council Mayor, Councillor Ernie Camp, said they welcome the QRA back to the region to undertake the "important" assessment work.
"There's still a long road to recovery ahead for our region, so it's vital the home and business owners who suffered flood damage know they remain supported by all levels of government," he said.
"There are important lessons to be learned from this event and these lessons will assist us to be better prepared in the future."
For more information on QRA damage assessment and reconstruction monitoring (DARM) visit qra.qld.gov.au/darm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.