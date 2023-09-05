The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Contacting police: best ways to communicate with Mount Isa Police

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
September 5 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How to contact the police. Picture supplied.
How to contact the police. Picture supplied.

The Mount Isa Police would like to remind members of the community of the best ways to communicate with them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.