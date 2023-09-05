Contacting police: best ways to communicate with Mount Isa Police

The Mount Isa Police would like to remind members of the community of the best ways to communicate with them.
In an emergency situation please dial 000, stay on the line and follow the instructions of the operator, police will be detailed to attend immediately.
If you need police now, but it is not an emergency, call Policelink (131 444) - 24/7, non-urgent contact centre consisting of over 300 civilian staff and police officers - and advise the operator of what is occurring and answer a few questions.
Policelink provides online and telephone reporting for a variety of occurrence reports and general policing matters
To report a matter that does not require seeing a police officer in person, the community can report some types of crime, traffic incidents and complaints, or update an existing report, online through Policelink - police.qld.gov.au/reporting.
If the relevant form cannot be found online, and it is a police matter, contact Policelink via phone.
To report confidential information anonymously and without police attendance, call Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000) or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.
Officer In Charge (OIC) of the Mount Isa Police, Senior Sergeant Adrian Rieck, encouraged the community to call Policelink and report all matters to the local police, prior to making social media posts.
"Making a social media post about an incident occurring or crime related activity is not a crime report, and the police will not know about it," he said.
"If you want to speak to an officer in person, the Mount Isa Police Station is open 24 hours a day, and seven days a week, so pop in and have a chat."
