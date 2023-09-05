Fishing in Territory waters is about to get more exciting than ever, with a lucky angler guaranteed to win a whopping one million dollars in the upcoming Season 9 of Million Dollar Fish.
Since 2015 hundreds of tagged barramundis have been released into the Top End's waterways between Katherine, Kakadu, Arnhem Land, Darwin and the Tiwi Islands.
More than $925,000 have been won to date, but a million-dollar barramundi is yet to be caught.
But according to organisers that's all set to change this season, with a number of initiatives planned to ensure someone bags one of the elusive million dollar barras.
Million Dollar Fish attracts competitors from all over, with many Queenslanders making the trip to the Territory every yer to try their luck at snagging the elusive million dollar barramundi.
NT Major Events Company CEO Suzana Bishop said research from last season showed the importance of the competition to the Northern Territory.
"Season 8 was officially the biggest in more ways than one," she said.
"As well as recording the most registrations ever, a total of 47,949, Season 8 also saw the most red-tagged fish caught - 20 - with the largest combined record cash payout and donation in the competition's history."
Winning anglers took home $230,000 between them, with $23,000 donated via the competition's charity system. Every time a $10,000 fish is caught, the angler can donate an extra $1000 to their charity of choice.
SportsBet's NT Operations and Partnerships Manager Thijs Bors said there were now more reasons than ever to fish the NT.
"Nowhere else on Earth can you throw in a line and reel in a million bucks," he said.
"There has never been a better time to fish the Territory. And ... the more you get out on the water, the greater your chances."
Independent research showed Season 8 generated a total expenditure stimulus in the NT of $70.8 million. Of this, 33.3 per cent, or $23.6 million, was new money to the Top End region.
The research also revealed the competition delivered 153,677 visitor nights across the NT, with 89.3 per cent of participants saying they were likely to return this year.
Season 9 of Australia's richest fishing competition will run from October 1 to March 31, 2024, and registrations are now open. To register visit milliondollarfish.com.au/register.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said competition organisers were "determined to see the million dollars go off this year, putting Territory fishing on the national and international radar".
"Million Dollar Fish brings thousands of visitors to the Territory each year, to try and reel in a winner in some of the best fishing spots in Australia," she said.
A number of initiatives are planned to ensure a million-dollar fish is caught this time round.
To maintain the integrity of the competition, more details will be revealed as the season progresses. Keep up-to-date with the latest on the competition at milliondollarfish.com.au.
