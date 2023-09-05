The North West Star
Miners to be remembered at Mount Isa's Miners Memorial Day service

By Finn Coleman
Updated September 6 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 9:30am
The site of the Mount Mulligan mine disaster where 75 lives were lost in 1921. File picture.
On Tuesday, September 19, the Mount Isa community, along with much of Queensland, will have the chance to come together to commemorate the lives of miners lost in mining tragedies in Queensland.

