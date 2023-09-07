The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Standards for compliance and animal welfare set at Birdsville Races

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated September 7 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Birdsville Cup set the standard for compliance and animal welfare for the Simpson Desert Racing carnival. Picture supplied.
The 2023 Birdsville Cup set the standard for compliance and animal welfare for the Simpson Desert Racing carnival. Picture supplied.

There was a stronger-than-ever presence of the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) at the 2023 Birdsville Cup, overseeing more than one hundred starters across the two-day carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.