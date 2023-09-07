Standards for compliance and animal welfare set at Birdsville Races

There was a stronger-than-ever presence of the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) at the 2023 Birdsville Cup, overseeing more than one hundred starters across the two-day carnival.
A total of five QRIC stewards attended the iconic country racing event to provide stewarding, judging and clerk of the scales duties, along with two members of the new Compliance Assurance Team, two veterinarians, and a photo-finish operator, with the team coming from all over the state - Roma, Julia Creek, Rockhampton and Brisbane.
At the carnival 13 races were run with 106 starters, including interstate runners and some owned or trained locally.
The 141st Birdsville Cup winner was Neodium - trained in Victoria by Phillip Stokes and owned by Birdsville local David Brook.
QRIC Deputy Commissioner Natalie Conner was at Birdsville for the event and said ensuring animal and participant safety was paramount.
"One of our main objectives is to ensure the welfare of both horses and jockeys, and one of the ways we achieved this was by having plenty of boots on the ground, checking the horses, especially those running more than once," she said.
"Given the number of horses and jockeys racing in this iconic TAB meeting dubbed 'the Melbourne Cup of the bush', we ensured there were a similar number of stewards to a metropolitan TAB meeting to uphold compliance with the rules, accompanied by our Compliance Assurance officers and vets."
Ms Conner said that participants were to be commended for their compliance.
"The Birdsville Cup is an opportunity to display the very best of country racing, and we appreciate all participants for showing the racing industry in the best light at this event," she said.
Birdsville was just the first meeting of the Simpson Desert Racing carnival. The second meeting will see QRIC stewards travel north to oversee the Bedourie Races on Saturday, September 9.
