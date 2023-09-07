Mount Isa student's efforts to be celebrated at Trade Excellence Awards

The trophies are polished and the stage is set to celebrate the hard-working students of TAFE Queensland Mount Isa.
The 2023 TAFE Queensland Mount Isa Trade Excellence Awards are on tonight, will 37 finalists battling it out for 11 awards.
The annual awards celebrate the success, attitude, performance and passion for their trade of apprentices or trainees studying at Mount Isa.
They shine a spotlight on exceptional students across a variety of trades.
Currently there are over 450 trade students honing their skills at the Mount Isa campus.
Tonight some of those students will be honoured with recognition for the following awards:
The 2023 Mount Isa Trade Excellence Awards will be held tonight (Thursday, September 7) at the Mount Isa campus from 6.30pm.
