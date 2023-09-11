The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Trade Excellence Awards shines spotlight on deserving students

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated September 11 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Apprentice Cody Cherry-Ackerly was "absolutely stoked" when he took home top honours at the TAFE Queensland 2023 Mount Isa Trade Excellence Awards on Thursday, September 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.