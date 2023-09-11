The North West Starsport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Bushman's Carnival celebrates B'loola spirit

Updated September 12 2023 - 8:52am, first published 8:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bushman's Carnival celebrates B'loola spirit
Bushman's Carnival celebrates B'loola spirit

In a true showcase of history, sportsmanship and the vibrant spirit of the Borroloola community, the 2023 Bushman's Carnival drew a large crowd of visitors and competitors to the small town on the banks of the McArthur River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.