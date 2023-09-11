Bushman's Carnival celebrates B'loola spirit

In a true showcase of history, sportsmanship and the vibrant spirit of the Borroloola community, the 2023 Bushman's Carnival drew a large crowd of visitors and competitors to the small town on the banks of the McArthur River.
Tracing its roots back to 1967 when races were held under the community's Tamarind trees, the carnival has evolved into a spectacular event, including gymkhana and campdrafting, which have become integral parts of the annual gathering.
This year, the campdraft garnered a whopping 1,200 nominations, transforming the carnival grounds into a bustling arena of anticipation and excitement.
Over three days, riders showcased their skills and determination in a display of horsemanship.
The carnival's rodeo was a true spectacle, commencing with the national anthem sung by poddy riders and the Borroloola town clerk. The crowd erupted with cheers as the poddy ride commenced, combining exceptional scores with daring dismounts. More than 30 competitors took on the bull ride challenge, each showcasing their unique style and conquering the Borroloola dirt.
Sunday's grand finale witnessed remarkable rides on the Tossa Murphy broncs, leaving spectators in awe of the riders' prowess and the untamed spirit of the event.
A highlight of the carnival, the Borroloola bulldogging event, brought a new dimension to the festivities. With daring dives for steers, participants displayed incredible courage and skill.
The throws and daring catches added an unforgettable flair to this exclusive Borroloola tradition.
"The Borroloola Bushman's Carnival is more than just an event - it's a celebration of unity, tradition, and community spirit," a spokesperson for the Busman's Carnival committee said.
"Mark your calendars for next year's Borroloola Bushman's Carnival - a gathering that continues to bring people together, honouring our past and embracing our future."
Results
Bullock Ride - 1st Tom Costello, 2nd Ronald Whitehead, 3rd Chicken Pluto
Open Bull Ride - 1st Will Warton, 2nd Tom Costello, 3rd Tom Nash
Open Bronc Ride - 1st Laine Smith, 2nd Tom Nash, 3rd Lane Pobar
Junior costume barrel race - 1st Maggie Murphy, 2nd Georgie Murphy, 3rd Betty Bethel
Steer Ride - 1st Zane Anderson, 2nd Lane Mackenzie
Station Buckjump - 1st Wade Shadforth, 2nd Will Hayes, 3rd Jacob Mullen
Held poddy ride - 1st Clair Pluto, 2nd Morile Allen, 3rd Rory Harries
