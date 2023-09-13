Leaders from across Queensland's North West are calling on the State Government to put basic infrastructure up the priority list if they want to realise the true potential and grow the powerhouse that is North West Queensland.
Meeting this week in Mount Isa as part of the North West Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils (NWQROC), the 11 mayors are asking the government go back to basics as it develops a Regional Transformation Strategy and Implementation Plan for the region.
NWQROC Chair and Carpentaria Shire Council, Councillor Jack Bawden, said that while plans to invest in and grow the region are welcome, improvements to basic, supporting infrastructure.
"We're at the ready to make sure our region is in the best position to take advantage of the development of Northern Australia," he said.
"We have the research, as well as generations of experience up here, that shows it's the essential infrastructure that is the linchpin to success.
"It's simple. This basic infrastructure just has to be there if we truly want to make a success of growing the region, and major investments like solar and wind renewable energy projects and the Copperstring transmission line from Townsville to Mount Isa."
While welcoming the State Government's Energy and Jobs Plan, the councils stressed the need for projects being considered under the $200 million Regional Economic Futures Fund, $40 million of which is earmarked for the North West.
The fund is a new program to support regional communities to use their existing strengths to provide the materials, products and services needed as the state transitions to renewable energy.
NWQROC wants to see a higher priority given to the fundamental need for improved roads, water supply, electricity, housing and connectivity through this fund.
"This will not only support the development and rollout of the renewable energy projects but equally support the growth of agriculture and tourism, vital industries across the region," Cr Bawden said.
"A rising tide floats all boats and it's enabling infrastructure that will raise the tide for all industry, businesses and communities across the North West.
"We also know that whatever benefits the North West, flows to the state. Punching well above our weight, North West Queensland contributes three times more per capita to the state economy than any other region.
"Imagine what we can do with just securing the basics to not only grow our communities and business, but also deliver these game-changing projects."
The NWQROC, on behalf of its 11 member councils, has started developing its Enabling Infrastructure Plan for North West Queensland.
This plan will provide the basis for its ongoing advocacy to the State and Federal Governments and its 2024 State Election Platform.
"We look forward to continuing to work with all levels of government to unlock the potential and grow North West Queensland," said Cr Bawden.
Community consultation on the Regional Transformation Strategy and Implementation Plan is open to North West Queensland residents, workers and business owners. Visit tinyurl.com/3rj4937r to participate in the survey or for more information.
