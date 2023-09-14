The North West Star
North West HHS fortifies against future natural disasters and emergencies

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
September 14 2023 - 4:30pm
Following the hardships of recent years, a new Disaster and Emergency Incident Plan has been launched by North West Hospital and Health Services (NWHHS) to keep staff safe, while delivering high quality health services.

