A $1million upgrade incoming for Mount Isa PCYC

Mount Isa PCYC will be receiving a $1 million facelift following funding from the Queensland Government to expand programs and provide new and upgraded facilities across the state.
The government is contributing $56 million in funding to boost infrastructure and program delivery at PCYC (Police-Citizens Youth Club) centres across Queensland.
Mount Isa PCYC is one of 17 centres to be receiving a $1 million upgrade, while three areas will receive $2 million upgrades and five areas will receive a contribution of $5 million towards the establishment of a new facility.
The charity provides youth and community programs, services and facilities across the state and works to prevent and reduce crime by and against young people.
It focuses on the personal and leadership development of young people, offering activities and programs for all ages and all levels.
It's three pillars are youth development, crime prevention and community engagement.
Part of the investment is aimed at delivering programs that have been proven to work in helping at-risk young people turn away from involvement in the criminal justice system.
PCYC Queensland will receive $6 million to help support a 'back to basics' initiative to deliver programs like after dark basketball and boxing in areas of high need.
Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, said PCYC Queensland had been helping young people for three quarters of a century.
"They can get in early and help young people at risk of offending stay on the right track before they get involved in crime," she said.
"PCYC has an incredible legacy of supporting local communities and I am proud that my government is strengthening the partnership with PCYC Queensland to deliver a $56 million investment that will benefit PCYC operations right across the state."
PCYC Queensland CEO, Phil Schultz, said they appreciated the investment demonstrated Queensland Police Service (QPS) and the government's commitment to driving early intervention initiatives through "prevention, intervention, and diversionary programs".
"PCYC and QPS have been working together to look at how they can further support the community working in conjunction with the police district to target specific areas of community need," he said.
"This funding will be a huge support to us carrying out much needed upgrades and enhanced program delivery."
Police Minister, Mark Ryan, said the Queensland Police Service and the government were committed to providing support and opportunities to young Queenslanders to "regain their self-worth, build resilience, and establish a sense of connection with their local community".
"We know police work hand-in-hand with PCYC Queensland to turn the lives around of many young Queenslanders," he said.
"Youth intervention and diversionary programs are critical to breaking the cycle of youth crime and the PCYC has a long-standing reputation in delivering effective programs which lead to community re-engagement, employment and study.
"That is why I'm pleased to see this significant investment in bolstering PCYC infrastructure in Queensland which will enhance programs."
For more information about PCYC Queensland, visit: www.pcyc.org.au.
