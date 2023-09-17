The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Bonza launches new flight direct from the Gold Coast to Mount Isa

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 18 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's time to unearth the Aussie outback's hidden gems as Bonza goes on sale today with its newest route from the Gold Coast to Mount Isa with flights starting from $119 per person (one way). The new route starts on December 5 and will run twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays. Isa becomes Bonza's 19th destination on its current route map and cements its ongoing commitment to regional Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.