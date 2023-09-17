It's time to unearth the Aussie outback's hidden gems as Bonza goes on sale today with its newest route from the Gold Coast to Mount Isa with flights starting from $119 per person (one way). The new route starts on December 5 and will run twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays. Isa becomes Bonza's 19th destination on its current route map and cements its ongoing commitment to regional Queensland.
Bonza CEO Tim Jordan said the new route would open up more holiday choices and boost both region's domestic tourism opportunities in addition to allowing more Isa-based FIFO workers to connect with loved ones or take a well-earned break with low-cost fares.
"Affordable air travel has arrived in Mount Isa and we're delighted to announce this new service linking the Gold Coast to Mount Isa. At Bonza, we're about connecting more Aussies to their backyard than ever before and this new route will bring more tourists to Mount Isa from the Gold Coast and Northern New South Wales region, while offering Mount Isa locals the opportunity to travel to the Goldie without it costing the earth," Mr Jordan said.
The Bonza partnership with Queensland Airports Limited (QAL), who owns and operates airports at three Bonza destinations - Gold Coast, Townsville and now Mount Isa - was instrumental in securing the new route.
"Connecting communities across Australia would not be possible without our airport partners, so we are grateful for QAL's support to help us deliver low-cost fares for the many, not the few."
Mr Jordan said Bonza's Gold Coast base would deliver major economic benefits to the Gold Coast region and create more than 100 direct jobs with recruitment well under way.
"We're recruiting for pilots and cabin crew legends who will get to don our eye-catching 'wear it your way' uniform with pride and call the Gold Coast home - it doesn't get more Bonza than that," he said.
Queensland Airports Limited Chief Executive Officer Amelia Evans said the new service was an important step forward in boosting connectivity across regional Queensland.
"The commencement of this direct service between the Gold Coast and Mount Isa is a testament to the ongoing efforts of our team and Bonza's commitment to improving regional connectivity," Ms Evans said.
"Bonza's new connection offers a convenient and affordable option for travellers and contributes to a broader reduction in the cost of regional airfares.
"This announcement is not only a significant milestone for our group of airports, but also an important connection for the Mount Isa community and our state."
Travellers are encouraged to download the latest version of the Fly Bonza app, which is the only place to book direct.
