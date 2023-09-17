"Affordable air travel has arrived in Mount Isa and we're delighted to announce this new service linking the Gold Coast to Mount Isa. At Bonza, we're about connecting more Aussies to their backyard than ever before and this new route will bring more tourists to Mount Isa from the Gold Coast and Northern New South Wales region, while offering Mount Isa locals the opportunity to travel to the Goldie without it costing the earth," Mr Jordan said.