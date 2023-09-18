The North West Star
The Zookeeper to paint new murals for Centennial Place on Miles Street

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 18 2023 - 11:07am, first published 10:45am
Centennial Place is in the CBD, on the corner of Miles and Grace streets, and is under construction. It's anticipated to be completed later this year. Picture by Mount Isa Council
Artist Joel "The Zookeeper" Fergie - who has helped paint incredible murals across Mount Isa - will soon be coming back to the city to paint a mural at Centennial Place.

