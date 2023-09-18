Artist Joel "The Zookeeper" Fergie - who has helped paint incredible murals across Mount Isa - will soon be coming back to the city to paint a mural at Centennial Place.
Centennial Place is in the CBD, on the corner of Miles and Grace streets, and is under construction. It's anticipated to be completed later this year.
At this morning's September council meeting, the council decided to endorse a Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) Committee project to install a mural on the southern adjoining wall of Centennial Place, at 33 Miles Street.
The mural will be consistent with the theme of Centennial Place and reflect the history of Mount Isa over the past 100 years.
As a mural on this wall was not part of the original project scope and costing, the cost of the mural installation will be covered by the RADF budget. The council has obtained the building owner's permission to install the mural on the wall at the council's expense.
The Zookeeper's murals - co-created with artist DRAPL - also grace the shipping containers that will be installed at Centennial Place and will be used as pop-up food venues. Another of their recent murals is on the former substation building on Railway Avenue.
