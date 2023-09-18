The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa Council has recognised Fiona Marten and Jason Newell, for their long service

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 18 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Congratulations to Property Search Officer Fiona Marten, and Senior Planning Officer/Pool Safety Inspector Jason Newell, who have each celebrated 10 years of working at Mount Isa City Council. They were presented with their long-service certificates at September's Ordinary Meeting of Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.