Congratulations to Property Search Officer Fiona Marten, and Senior Planning Officer/Pool Safety Inspector Jason Newell, who have each celebrated 10 years of working at Mount Isa City Council. They were presented with their long-service certificates at September's Ordinary Meeting of Council.
Jason commenced with the council on September 16, 2013, as a Compliance Officer in the Development and Land Use (DLU) team. He worked his way up through a number of roles to his current position.
The council said: "Jason is one of the council's most expressive and passionate employees, and a person who has, from the get-go, put his hand up to join wider council and community activities. You can count on Jason to be there every August, working on council's Best Dressed Premises Competition foyer display and Street Parade float, for example, and he is involved with Mount Isa Rugby Union.
"Jason is knowledgeable, friendly, experienced and passionate. He knows how to deliver his work with the right balance of professionalism and fun. Jason is an excellent ambassador for council and the wider Mount Isa community."
"If you really want to make a good contribution to the town, I think you need to get involved in community and sporting groups, to really entrench yourself in the community - it makes you want to stay longer," Jason said.
Fiona also commenced with the council on September 16, 2013, starting out as an Administrative Support Officer in the DLU team. She was promoted to the Property Search Officer role in 2016.
The council said: "Fiona's accuracy and meticulous eye for detail is somewhat legendary within Council, and her diligent work ethic demonstrates her commitment to her job, her team and her community.
"'Caring', 'conscientious' and 'considerate' are words that describe Fiona well. She's also been described as a 'team mum', always available for a friendly word or some wise advice."
At the presentation, Mayor Danielle Slade said it's terrific to have staff with history, knowledge and dedication, to help keep continuity and service in the community.
"It's very rare now that employees stay with any organisation for more than a couple of years. It's a full credit to yourselves. We are very lucky to have both of you here. Thank you very much for your 10 years. I know that everyone at Council is behind you," Cr Slade said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.