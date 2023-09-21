It was a day for reflection, and a moment to remember all those who have lost their lives working in Queensland mines
Miners Memorial Day is observed on September 19 each year on the anniversary of Queensland's worst mining disaster at Mount Mulligan in 1921.
More than 200 people paid their respects at a service held at Mount Isa's Civic Centre.
Miner Workers Memorial Advisory Committee Chair Tony McGrady said the service was a time to reflect on the importance of remaining vigilant about protecting the safety and health of mine workers.
"This function is a memory of those people who were part of the great Mount Isa mining industry and should never be forgotten.
"To me, these events are also a celebration of the vast improvement in the safety in the local mining industry and should be a reminder to management and staff that we must always continue to strive to improve the safety in this vital industry for Mount Isa, Queensland and Australia."
Mayor Danielle Slade, who is also a member of the Mine Workers Memorial Advisory Committee, said the service will be an opportunity for local residents to remember and pay their respects to mine workers.
"The Advisory Committee is working diligently towards the establishment of a memorial for North West mine workers, and we are hopeful of this being completed in two years' time, and for Mount Isa to host that year's Miners Memorial Day Service for Queensland," Cr Slade said.
Wreaths from the memorial service were then laid at the Miner and Child Statues on Isa St Bridge.
Mount Isa City Council thanks Resources Safety & Health Queensland for hosting yesterday's service.
