Testing has proven that True North Copper's Mt Oxide Project holds great potential.
The company is pleased to report high-grade assay results from a further three holes of its initial diamond drilling program at the Vero Resource, part of its 100%-owned Mt Oxide Project.
These results continue to confirm the Vero Resource hosts large-scale, high-grade copper-cobalt-silver mineralisation.
True North Copper's Managing Director, Marty Costello said, "The latest diamond drilling results from Vero validate Mt Oxide's potential, providing further confidence for TNC following our initial result in MOXD217 which had an estimated true width of nearly 50m at 4.95% copper."
"Today's results which include an intersection of 7.65% copper over 4m demonstrate the high-grade nature of copper mineralisation in the area and further extension of the Vero Resource's high-grade ore body."
According to Mr Costello, the Mt Oxide Project and its Vero Resource are underexplored and this is the first significant on-ground exploration since 2012.
This drilling program allows the company to extend the Vero Resource and its incredibly impressive mineralisation.
They will now develop an exploration program and target new discoveries much more efficiently across the entire Mt Oxide Project.
"The Mt Oxide Project is showing all the signs of a significant critical minerals project in a Tier 1 jurisdiction. We're rapidly advancing our knowledge of a phenomenally mineralised system and we're using this information to develop our mining studies and find new discoveries," he said.
"We will use the results from this program to update existing copper, silver and cobalt resource estimates for the Vero Resource."
Mr Costello is also pleased to report that the Copper sulphate production at the Cloncurry Project in Queensland is consistently increasing since it commenced in July, providing the Company with valuable cashflow to support our exploration program at Mt Oxide.
