All things 'Curry were celebrated over the weekend at the annual Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival.
Live entertainment, spicy curry, speedy mine carts, local dancers, amusement ride enthusiasts and more filled the street on Friday night, with 1652 tickets sold to the opening event of the three-day festival.
Gates opened at 5:00pm, and eager event attendees raced in to jump on the carnival rides and get prime position for Performing Arts Cloncurry's dance performances.
Following on from the local talent was no easy feat; however, Cocomelon was met with plenty of excitement from young and old.
The festival energy continued to build as celebrity chef Miguel Maestre took to the stage for a mouthwatering Paella Masterclass. He then lent his expertise to the Curry Cook Off judging panel.
The Mine Cart Rally was as tense and competitive as ever, with six teams battling it out for first place. After much curry and beer were consumed, Delinquent Chargers were victorious, crossing the finish line ahead of Mill Rats.
Congratulations to the two Mine Cart Rally champions, Thomas Daysh and Jaggar Ablett.
Creedence Clearwater Collective hit the stage with energy. Their familiar tunes filled the street and drew dancers to the 'Scarr Street mosh pit'.
They were followed by another great Brisbane band and festival favourites The Wet Whistles who saw the Street Party through to its end.
Mayor Greg Campbell enjoyed being part of another successful Street Party. "It was a busy week in Cloncurry with the Meeting of the Mines inaugural conference and the Beat the Heat Festival Street Party going back to back.
The Street Party was a great social event to showcase our region to visiting conference attendees and others. I have received a lot of great feedback from visitors and locals, and want to extend thanks to all those involved in putting on a great event."
The Street Party would not have been possible without the support of event sponsors. Event organisers would like to offer their thanks to the 2023 Street Party sponsors.
The second day of the festival saw lots of bold colours, tasty cocktails and a huge crowd at the Cloncurry racetrack. The Ladies Day Spring Races attracted over 600 attendees who enjoyed all that a great outback race meet has to offer.
To finish a great festival weekend, the Cloncurry Sunday Markets had plenty of local stalls set up at Mary Kathleen Memorial Park. It was a wonderful way to spend the morning.
Plans for the Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival 2024 are already underway! Keep an eye on their social pages for updates and exciting announcements.
