North West graziers manage pastures ahead of fire season

North West graziers are considering how they manage their stock and installing fire breaks as dry conditions build.
North West Rural Fire Service has received a number of reports across the region, including significant fires in the Gulf of Carpentaria, similar to those on the Barkly Tablelands.
Area director Shane Hopter said a boost of winter rain had resulted in additional pasture growth, causing concerns for an increased fire season.
"With the late rain we experienced, we have an increased fuel load that we haven't seen in the last five to six years," Mr Hopter said.
"The last few weeks we've had higher temps and increased winds, which has seen the fuel load dry out significantly which leads to ease of ignition.
"We have seen a number of fires along roadways, seen a number of fires in town in Mount Isa riverbed and significant fires in the Gulf."
Mr Hopter does not believe the North West will see a fire as substancial as the Barkly fire, because landholders were already putting measures in place to reduce fire risks.
"Most of our landholders in the west have put in their firebreaks and increased the number of fire break lines throughout their properties,
"I don't see a large scale fire like the Barkly fire happening in the Gulf or North West because our graziers are already managing the fuel load.
"We have landholders increasing the number of cattle on their properties or moving around existing stock to minimise the risk of fire."
Mr Hopter said the Fire Warden Network had been working well together during the cooler months to reduce fuel loading.
"There is no fire bans currently. The Fire Warden Network had managed the use of fire really well during the off season, which reduced the risk of fires on landholders' properties.
"However areas that aren't managed by the Fire Warden Network including road corridors, where burns haven't been completed, is where we are still seeing an increase of fires."
Mr Hopter said graziers could take further precautions to ensure they are prepared for the risk of fifire.
"Fire breaks are the main thing; also that fire equipment including water tanks and firefighting units are ready," he said.
"Ensure that fire trucks can access the property and that property and water access are well signed and also be mindful of any hot works like welding or grinding."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.