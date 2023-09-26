Rail travel in Western Queensland is about to get cheaper, with Queensland Rail introducing a sale on fares for outback travellers.
Between November and March, two people can travel for the price of one on the Spirit of the Outback, Inlander or Westlander.
Queensland Rail claims trains are the best way to travel , as "you don't want to miss a minute of the breathtaking scenery... a rail journey allows you to relax, enjoy the stunning landscapes and be immersed in the history and cultures of Australia".
So, as an incentive to choose rail, prices have dropped for travel from October 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
Two people can travel from Townsville to Mount Isa in economy seats from $108.
A ticket for two in a sleeper from Brisbane to Longreach will cost you from $427, and prices from Townville to Charters Towers for two, will start from $22.
If you are travelling solo, you won't miss out, with 50 per cent off AChoice adult fares.
For travel from 31 October 2023 to 31 March 2024.
You can't book online though, so call 1800 872 467, visit your local Queensland Rail Travel Centre or Travel Agent.
Go to www.queenslandrailtravel.com.au for more details.
