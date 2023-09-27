Fire threat eases at Happy Valley

Residents are being allowed back to their homes after a fire at Happy Valley was contained.
As a precaution, police had earlier urged residents along Mica Creek Road south of Twenty Third Avenue Crossing to self evacuate their properties due to a grass fire burning in the area.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said crews were able to control the fire and it is now contained.
The fire remains at ADVICE level, and residents are advised to avoid smoke.
