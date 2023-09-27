The North West Star
Residents urged to self evacuate due to a grass fire on Mica Creek Rd, Mt Isa

Cathy Adams
Cathy Adams
Updated September 27 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:49pm
Fire threat eases at Happy Valley
Residents are being allowed back to their homes after a fire at Happy Valley was contained.

