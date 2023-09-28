In the past month, 473 offences were reported to the Queensland Police Service in the Mount Isa Local Government Area.
The offences occurred from September 3 to October 4 -there were 104 assaults, 59 traffic related offences, 49 good order offences, 51 thefts that didn't involve unlawful entry, 65 unlawful entries, 50 instances of property damage, and 37 drug offences.
Most offences occurred on Saturdays, with most of the offences occurring between 2pm and 10pm, however, most offences occurred at midnight.
The week from September 27 - October 3, 80 offences were reported to the Queensland Police Service in the Mount Isa Local Government Area.
There were 30 assaults, 17 traffic related offences, 15 good order offences, 14 thefts that didn't involve unlawful entry, 13 unlawful entries, and 11 instances of property damage.
The previous week, from September 21-27, 120 offences were reported to the Queensland Police Service in the Mount Isa Local Government Area.
There were 16 assaults, 13 traffic related offences, 4 good order offences, 11 thefts that didn't involve unlawful entry, 9 unlawful entries, 9 drug offences, and 9 instances of property damage.
Crime had plateaued In Mt Isa from February to July at around 470 offences, before rising to 681 in August.
In the past year, 6186 offences were recorded in the Mt Isa Local Government Area by QLD Police, 1161 were assaults.
Those figures were up on the preceding year, when 5989 offences were reported, 803 of them were assaults.
Instances of theft that didn't involve unlawful entry were down from the previous year - dropping from 1140 offences to 818.
In 2022, 561,791 offences were reported to police across Queensland. This year, to date, 398,096 offences have been reported.
The numbers of offences reported has been increasing, with 120,000 more offences reported in 2022 than in 2012.
