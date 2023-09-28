The North West Star
Home/News/National

Australian troops head north in major army restructure

By Andrew Brown and Dominic Giannini
September 28 2023 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brigades will be specialised and forces repositioned in a major shift to better respond to threats. (Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)
Brigades will be specialised and forces repositioned in a major shift to better respond to threats. (Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

Troops and equipment will be moved to northern Australia in a bid to make the army more prepared for combat in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.