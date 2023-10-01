Mt Isa is home to some of Australia's greatest rodeos, two of which have been nominated for the 2023 Queensland Tourism Awards RACQ People's Choice Award.
An absolutely remarkable effort from Isa Rodeos.
Both the 2022 Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships and the 2022 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo have been nominated.
Vote now if you want Isa to win. As an added bonus, voting puts you in the draw to win a $1,000 or one of three $500 WISH eGift cards.
The deadline to vote is Monday October 2, and to vote head to: https://www.racq.com.au/leisure/travel/peoples-choice-tourism-awards/experience-and-services
