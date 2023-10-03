The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Gold Coast woman charged over Mount Isa child sex offences

By Staff Reporters
October 3 2023 - 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Detectives from Mount Isa Child Protection and Investigation Unit have charged a 25-year-old Coomera woman with child sex offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.