Gold Coast woman charged over Mount Isa child sex offences

Detectives from Mount Isa Child Protection and Investigation Unit have charged a 25-year-old Coomera woman with child sex offences.
It will be alleged the offences occurred between November 2021 and September 2022 in Urandangi.
On Thursday, September 28, a search warrant was executed at her Gold Coast residence and she was charged with four counts of unlawful carnal knowledge, ten counts of indecent treatment of child and one count of grooming child under 16.
She is due to appear at Southport Magistrates Court on October 9.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
Quote this reference number: QP2300273127
If you've experienced sexual assault, it is not your fault and you are not alone. There are multiple ways to report what has happened to you depending on your situation.
If there's an immediate danger, call Triple Zero (000). You can also report online via: https://forms.police.qld.gov.au/launch/SexualAssault, over the phone or face to face at a police station.
There are also Alternative Reporting Options available depending on your situation.
For confidential information, counselling and support, call the State-wide Sexual Assault Helpline on 1800 010 120 or 1800 RESPECT for 24-hour help.
