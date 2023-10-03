A $30,000 scholarship aimed at supporting regional university students to excel in their studies has opened for applications.
The QCoal Foundation Scholarship provides a James Cook University (JCU) student with $10,000 each year for three years to offset the costs of studying.
First-year Bachelor of Environmental Science and Management (BESM) student and 2023 Scholarship recipient Jamie Ahearn said the scholarship had offered opportunities for him to thrive in the university environment.
"Receiving this scholarship has provided valuable networking and mentorship opportunities within the JCU community, which has allowed me to grow both personally and professionally," he said.
"One key aspect of my time so far at JCU that I have benefitted from would be the student mentor program. I really appreciated having an experienced student to chat to about university life. It made the transition into full-time study a lot easier."
Mr Ahearn said once he graduated he was keen to work in regional areas, such as his hometown of Mt Isa, where he could give back to the community.
"I'd love to be able to pass on my professional knowledge to those just starting in the field of environmental science," he said.
"I'd like to thank the QCoal Foundation for the opportunities that their scholarship has given me."
Mr Ahearn encouraged school leavers interested in applying for the Scholarship to give it a go and "believe in yourself".
"Sometimes the process of gathering referees and writing application letters can be daunting, so it's important to plan your application out ahead of time so that you're ready to submit before they close," he said.
QCoal Foundation Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Bhatia said the QCoal Foundation was proud to again support students from regional and remote Queensland.
"The challenges facing many students who need to leave their regional and remote Queensland communities to attend University have not diminished over the years so we are pleased to again be providing this scholarship opportunity," she said.
"We remain in touch with many former recipients of the scholarship and bursaries and we know first-hand what a difference this assistance has made to them.
"We also know many recipients remain committed to working in regional and remote areas and giving back to their communities after graduation.
"The QCoal Foundation is pleased to continue to partner with JCU and acknowledge their growing cohort of students from regional and remote Queensland and JCU's demonstrated track record of alumni returning to work in those communities after graduation.
"As always, we are looking for applicants with aspirations to work in regional and remote communities after graduation, as well as academic performance, extra-curricular achievements and community involvement."
Eligible students who are passionate about making a difference in regional and remote Queensland are encouraged to apply by January 31, 2024.
To apply for the 2024 QCoal Foundation Scholarship, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.