Powerlink, alongside construction partners UGL and CPB, has today released forty works packages for local suppliers to express their interest in working on Australia's largest transmission project, CopperString 2032.
These works packages cover a range of activities and services, such as engineering, construction, environmental management, logistics, camp construction, haulage and communications.
They are designed to maximise the opportunities for local businesses and communities to participate in the delivery of the nation-building CopperString 2032 project, which will stimulate new industries and innovation in the North West Minerals Province unlocking the renewable energy potential of North Queensland.
Executive General Manager for Major Projects Ian Lowry said the release of these packages sends a clear signal to the market that Powerlink is ready to start work.
"Since Powerlink took on this project earlier this year, we have been focused on starting work on the ground as soon as possible," he said.
"Our process is not just about finding the best value for money, but also about finding the best fit for our vision. That's why we want to hear from you, the local businesses and suppliers that know the region and identify who has the capability, capacity, and experience to deliver high-quality outcomes for the CopperString 2032 project.
"We want to work together to create a sustainable and resilient supply chain that benefits local communities along the CopperString line.
"This is an opportunity for regional business to register their interest in being a part of a project that will transform North and North-West Queensland for generations to come."
Powerlink, alongside construction partners UGL and CPB, and in partnership with the Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning are also facilitating a series of road shows across the project area, where local suppliers and contractors will have the opportunity to meet our project team, learn more about the scope and timeline of the project, and discuss potential business opportunities.
The road shows will also provide a platform for networking and collaboration among local businesses and industry stakeholders.
More information about these roadshow events and how to register will be available on Powerlink's CopperString 2032 project page.
All parties interested in working on CopperString 2032 can go to the ICN website and register their company.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.