The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

EOI open for Australia's largest transmission project, CopperString 2032

Cathy Adams
By Cathy Adams
Updated October 4 2023 - 9:46am, first published 1:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Powerlink, alongside construction partners UGL and CPB, has today released forty works packages for local suppliers to express their interest in working on Australia's largest transmission project, CopperString 2032.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cathy Adams

Cathy Adams

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.