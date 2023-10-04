Buckle up Cloncurry, the annual Cloncurry Tab Races are coming back bigger and better than ever before.
This year's races are sponsored by Curry's Diesel and Machinery and it is looking like it's going to be a monumental day.
There is over $100 000 in prize money for this 7 Race Program and big stakes are on the line.
The races that will be held for this seven race program, include: Country Cups Challenge Qualifier, Cloncurry Cup Open Handicap and Country Stampede Qualifier Open Handicap.
Throughout the afternoon, race goers will be gifted with some of Australia's finest tunes, as the Mt Isa favourites, Pacific Groove, take on the stage.
Not only does the race provide a day of entertainment and festivities, it also proudly supports the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
To the delight of Cloncurry locals, the Cloncurry Council wishes to advise the community that the 2023 Cloncurry and District Race Club TAB Meet Bank Holiday has been confirmed for Friday 13 October 2023 from 12pm.
Please note, under the Public Service Act 2008, this applies to public service employees unless otherwise determined by the Chief Executive of the relevant Department.
Please visit the Cloncurry and District Race Club Facebook page for the latest information regarding the 2023 Cloncurry and District Race Club TAB Meet.
For more information visit: http://cloncurryraces.com
