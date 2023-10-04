Julia Creek's biggest weekend of the year has gone off with a bang, the town celebrating the 10th anniversary of it's Big Weekend.
Secretary of the Julia Creek Sporting Association, Martha Hurst, said the event lived up to its name.
"It definitely was a big weekend," she said.
The Big Weekend started 10 years ago when footy players from around the region were keen for a game.
Six years later, the ladies joined in with an annual Town vs Country netball game.
It's now evolved as an opportunity for the community to get together and have fun.
This year, the weekend started with footy coaching clinics. Kids enjoyed sessions run by players who were in town from the Townsville & Districts Mendi Blackhawks.
It was followed by the netballers taking to the court, where Town took out the honours again this year with a 23-12 win.
It was a closer contest in the rugby league match. In the end the teams couldn't be split, the game ending in a draw at 22-22.
Players had the day to recuperate or visit the Julia Creek Turf Club for race day, before glamming it up for the Multicom Resources Casino Royale Ball, held at the Julia Creek Civic Centre.
Martha said it was an amazing night that sold out a week before the event.
"People came from surrounding shires, and people came from as far away as the Brisbane to attend," Martha said.
She thanked major sponsors Multicom Resources for its support, as well as Gulf Cotton and the McKinley Shire Council.
