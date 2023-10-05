The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

David Batterham riding for dementia from Goondiwindi to Mount Isa

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
October 5 2023 - 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Batterham needs to travel light on his ride to Mount Isa, with a one-man tent, pitched here at Blackall, and not a lot more. Picture: Sally Gall
David Batterham needs to travel light on his ride to Mount Isa, with a one-man tent, pitched here at Blackall, and not a lot more. Picture: Sally Gall

Possums playing with pedals in the middle of the night, finding a swag of golf balls and men's deodorant packs strewn across the road, and being mistaken for a police RBT stop are just some of the stories Goondiwindi's David Batterham can tell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.