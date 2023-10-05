The North West Star
Infrastructure boost coming to northern Australia

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 5 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 4:11pm
The Northern Australia Ministerial Forum has met in Cairns to discuss initiatives to support communities in the north, including improvements to the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility and working with defence industry to maximise investment in the regions.

