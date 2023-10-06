10 jobs going right now in Mount Isa

From a banker to a supply tender there are dozens of job opportunities in Mount Isa right now - we've taken a snapshot of ten.
Council - Weighbridge suppliers
Mount Isa City Council invites tender submissions from suitably qualified and experienced weighbridge suppliers.
The scope of work includes the supply and installation of a new weighbridge, and the relocation and re-commissioning of the existing weighbridge and gatehouse.
Tender submissions should be through VendorPanel Public Tenders here: http://www.vendorpanel.com.au/PublicTenders.aspx and will close at 2pm on Friday October 20.
Queries should be posted through the VendorPanel portal or emailed to: procurement_submissions@mountisa.qld.gov.au
Mount Isa City Council has an opportunity for an Administration Officer to join the Water and Waste team.
To apply for the role or for more information, please go to the website for the application form.
Accepting applications until October 17.
Goodyear - Tyre Technician - Mobile - Goodyear
Join the team in Mount Isa to fit tyres, diagnose damage and wear on customer sites whilst ensuring safety and customer expectations are exceeded.
Looking for positive, energised people who are passionate about the automotive industry. You don't need to have tyre industry experience as you will be trained on the job, but you will be mechanically minded and be a good problem solver.
Once trained you will be working on customer sites, where you will safely perform services on customer vehicles unsupervised. You will be available for call outs and Saturday work.
Excellent Salary + Benefits
As a Customer Advisor, you will act as the face of NAB to the community, working closely with customers to help them with their banking needs and deliver exceptional customer service in an environment that is challenging and fast-paced.
Supporting the Mount Isa community you will be the first point of contact for customers when they visit the retail branch, whether it's to open an account, inquire about products, or manage their finances.
A great start to a career in banking and finance in this customer facing role supporting the Mount Isa Branch and community.
$35.04 per hour + super
Exciting contract opportunity for an AO2 Administration Officer to join a High profile State Government Department.
Administration Officer at Toll
Exciting long-term opportunity now available. Would be ideal for someone looking to get out of customer service, and into an admin role.
This is a Part time job.
Base + Super + Benefits.
Great opportunity to kick-start your career with an industry leader.
This is a Full time job.
Excellent salary plus profit share.
Currently on the lookout for a Warehouse Storeperson to join an amazing team on a full-time permanent basis.
Clinical Assistant with the QLD Department of Health
Process samples for analysis on-site or for despatch to other laboratories, entering data using the laboratory computer system (AUSLAB).
Reporting to the Branch Manager you will be responsible for the following:
Internal sales procedures and counter service to our valued customers.
Answering and processing of telephone enquiries and orders.
Administration procedures to support sales processing including purchasing.
General warehousing duties including picking and packing of goods and their dispatch.
Seeking a Team Member to join the Mount Isa team.
This is a Part time job
Prouds is looking for an ambitious assistant store manager and a store manager to join the team at Mount Isa. You will have the opportunity to demonstrate your leadership skills by coaching Team Members to become selling superstars by delivering impeccable customer service yourself.
As a Part Time 3IC you will have the opportunity to support the Store Manager with the general operations of our store at while developing your leadership skills and business understanding.
Engage in one of Australia's most reputable jewellers and enjoy a family-like company culture.
