"2024 is going to be a big year, and next August is going to be a huge highlight. We're going to be Rockin' The Plains at the Mundi Mundi Bash, and I couldn't be more excited as it's our first time at the iconic event. So grab your caravan, your camper, your tent and your whole family and we'll see you out on the endless Mundi Mundi desert plains, just out of Silverton, north of Broken Hill," Reyne said.