The Outback will be alive to the sounds of music when some of the country's biggest pop and rock legends head to the Birdsville Big Red Bash and sister event, the Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash.
Organisers have revealed their incredible roster of talent who will perform at each of the red earth locations in 2024.
Festival owner and Managing Director of the Outback Music Festival Group, Greg Donovan said: "Our events are run on two of the most iconic Outback locations in Australia, with the Big Red Bash also taking bragging rights as the most remote music festival in the world. I don't think there's anything like our events anywhere else on the planet.
"People come in from every corner of the country for a unique bucket-list experience that's all about celebrating Aussie music, this incredible Outback land, community spirit, and just getting stuck in and having a good time!
"The Big Red Bash sold out in under a week last year, and the Mundi Mundi Bash within a couple of months - and we're hoping this year will be no different. Especially with the awesome acts we've got lined up for 2024."
Headlining the Birdsville Big Red Bash (July 2-4, 2024) for their first Outback performance, will be Oz legends, Tina Arena and Jon Stevens joined by an epic lineup of over 30 artists including Ian Moss, Colin Hay, Tim Finn, Diesel, Baby Animals, Vanessa Amorosi, Mark Seymour, Richard Clapton, Casey Barnes, Shane Howard, Pierce Brothers, Bjorn Again, Mi-Sex, Chocolate Starfish - Bat Out of Hell, The Rolling Stones Revue starring Phil Jamison, Tex Perkins and Tim Rogers, Furnace & the Fundamentals, Ash Grunwald, Fanny Lumdsen, Sarah McLeod, Hayley Mary, Steve Balbi and Amy Ryan.
Another Bash festival solo first-timer headlining the Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash (August 15-17, 2024) is James Reyne, who will be packing out the plains amongst a stacked all-Aussie roster featuring Jon Stevens, The Living End, Ian Moss, Daryl Braithwaite, Diesel, Tim Finn, Baby Animals, Vanessa Amorosi, Mark Seymour, The Rolling Stones Revue (starring Adalita, Phil Jamison, Tex Perkins & Tim Rogers), Richard Clapton, Casey Barnes, Bjorn Again, Chocolate Starfish - Bat Out of Hell, Pierce Brothers, Shane Howard, Ash Grunwald, Fanny Lumsden, Furnace & the Fundamentals, Sarah McLeod, Hayley Mary, Mundi Mundi Bash Band, Tha Boiz and Leroy Johnson & The Waterbag Band.
Tickets for the Birdsville Big Red Bash (July 2-4, 2024) and the Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash (August 15-17, 2024) will go on-sale on October 17 and 19 respectively at 10.00am AEDT from www.bigredbash.com.au and www.mundimundibash.com.au
Men at Work's former frontman Colin Hay said: "There's some gigs you get very excited about playing, and others not so much - and I'm so looking forward to coming down to play the Big Red Bash next year with my band of Cubans and Guatamalans and Peruvians, and me."
On what will be her very first performance at the Birdsville Big Red Bash, Tina Arena was "absolutely thrilled to be headlining 2024's Big Red Bash".
"I've stood on many interesting stages in my time, but never on one nestled in front of a 30-metre-high sand dune - I can't wait! See you all in the Simpson Desert".
James Reyne was just as keen to hit the Outback stage.
"2024 is going to be a big year, and next August is going to be a huge highlight. We're going to be Rockin' The Plains at the Mundi Mundi Bash, and I couldn't be more excited as it's our first time at the iconic event. So grab your caravan, your camper, your tent and your whole family and we'll see you out on the endless Mundi Mundi desert plains, just out of Silverton, north of Broken Hill," Reyne said.
Adam Thompson, Chocolate Starfish frontman, commented, "We're over the moon to be back again and performing at both the Birdsville and Broken Hill Bash! 2024 is a big one for us as we'll be on the road with our 30-year anniversary tour - and we couldn't think of a more electrifying stage to take our Bat Out of Hell show to". Chocolate Starfish this year took over John Williamson as having performed at the most Bash events.
Both the Birdsville Big Red Bash and Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash are all-ages, dog-friendly camping events that run across three days. The festivals offer up a uniquely Australian adventure for families, grey nomads, camping and caravanning enthusiasts and intrepid travellers. Festival-goers can expect an exciting lineup of artists, bands and cover acts representing a slew of music genres from rock, pop, folk, country and more, guaranteeing something for everyone to kick up the dust to.
Off stage, each event will also feature a wide-ranging program of outback activities - from a Nutbush City Limits World Record dance off attempt (the current record of 6594 boot-scooters was set by the Mundi Mundi Bash in August 2023) to a Mad Max costume dress up world record attempt at the Mundi Mundi Bash events, sunrise sand dune yoga, dunny door painting, comedy and outdoor film screenings, scenic helicopter flights, camel rides and charity initiatives like the 'Bashville Drags' at the Birdsville Big Red Bash and the 'Mundi Undie Run' at the Mundi Mundi Bash - both runs raising funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
The Big Blue Day will also become a fixture for both events in 2024. The newly created day was a highlight of the 2023 Big Red Bash, with a new world record set for the largest human image of a country with 5467 participants dressed head to toe in blue.
The Big Blue Day charity partner at the Big Red Bash will be JDRF, while the Mundi Mundi Bash will partner with Beyond Blue and both events will attempt to smash the world record for the largest human image of a country.
The event locations are remote, but they are easily accessible by road. The Mundi Mundi Plains location has sealed road leading right up to the event site, while the Big Red Bash location now only has small stretches of graded gravel road depending on which direction you come from - with new expanses of upgraded bitumen roadway set to open before next July.
"We share a lot of driving information to help keep our festival goers safe as nearly everyone will reach us by road. And while a lot of these people will be driving 4WD's, the reality is that most vehicles can reach either event. Particularly the Mundi Mundi Bash that has sealed roads all the way," Greg Donovan said.
Both events are now also offering an extra early 3-day roll-in option in addition to the 2 and 1 day early roll-in passes that can be purchased. While there is no scheduled entertainment on this day it will allow festival goers to arrive early, get set up and kick back getting to know their Bash neighbours ahead of the festivities kicking off.
Scheduled and charter flights and bus tours are available to both events, and train transport is also available to Broken Hill for the Mundi Mundi Bash.
What: 2024 Birdsville Big Red Bash
Where: Big Red sand dune, 35 km West of Birdsville
When: July 2 - 4, 2024
More info & tickets: www.bigredbash.com.au (tickets released from 10.00am AEDT on October 17)
What: 2024 Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash
Where: Belmont Station, on the Mundi Mundi Plains 9km north of Silverton - 35km north of Broken Hill
When: August 15 - 17, 2024
More info & tickets: www.mundimundibash.com.au (tickets released from 10.00am AEDT October 19)
