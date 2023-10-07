The North West Star
Who's coming to the Big Red Bash 2024

Cathy Adams
By Cathy Adams
October 8 2023 - 2:00am
The Outback will be alive to the sounds of music when some of the country's biggest pop and rock legends head to the Birdsville Big Red Bash and sister event, the Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash.

