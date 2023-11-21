It is nearly time for Mt Isa residents to enjoy weekends away at the Gold Coast, with Bonza flights commencing at the end of this year.
The new route starts on December 5 and will run twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays. Isa becomes Bonza's 19th destination on its current route map and cements its ongoing commitment to regional Queensland.
If you're looking for a pre-Christmas getaway, there is plenty on offer at the beginning of December.
The Surfers Paradise Beachfront Markets
The markets are held every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and are the perfect first stop for a Gold Coast getaway.
They have been providing a unique shopping and cultural experience since 1995, featuring 100-plus stalls, local artisans and live music performances.
Take in the gentle ocean breeze as you walk along the foreshore of the popular tourist precinct, discover market stalls and witness local talented artisans-at-work.
North Burleigh Carols by the Sea
Embrace the Christmas spirit and head to the North Burleigh Carols at Ed Hardy Park on Thursday, December 7.
The carols will include a mixture of children's activities, food trucks and markets from 4pm, followed by Christmas-themed stage entertainment including carols, community groups and live music beginning at 6pm.
IT'S IMPROVISED? - IMPROV COMEDY THEATRE!
Get ready for a night of fun where you'll be laughing out loud as comedians craft hilarious scenes from your suggestions, making every show a unique, side-splitting experience.
The show will be held on Friday, December 8 from 6:30pm at the new Broadbeach Cultural Centre.
There is no better way to begin your weekend than with laughter.
Faulty Towers The Dining Experience
Keep the laughter going and be part of the action as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve up mayhem on a plate alongside a three-course meal and two hours of non-stop laughter.
Expect nothing short of guaranteed fun and a brilliant night out as you climb inside the BBC's iconic TV show and experience it from the inside out.
With more than 70 per cent of each performance improvised, this is the completely immersive and highly interactive comedy spectacular where anything can happen.
The event will be held on Saturday, December 9, at the Surfers Paradise Rugby Union Club, 33 Fremar Street, Broadbeach Waters.
Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary
What better way to finish off your Gold Coast adventure than heading to the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.
Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary has been conserving native wildlife and nurturing the local indigenous heritage for over 70 years.
This regional treasure has also been educating and entertaining families and tourists from all across the globe.
So naturally, the animal attraction is at the heart of Gold Coast history. It's hard to find a local who hasn't experienced the renowned wild rainbow lorikeet feeding.
But over the decades, Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary has, more importantly, served as a haven to a myriad of native Australian animals - big, small, flourishing and endangered.
For more information on the events, visit: https://www.goldcoast.qld.gov.au/Things-to-do/Gold-Coast-Events-Calendar
