The North West Star
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

The festive season in the Gold Coast is filled with lots of events for Mt Isa residents to enjoy

By Staff Reporters
November 22 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is nearly time for Mt Isa residents to enjoy weekends away at the Gold Coast, with Bonza flights commencing at the end of this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.