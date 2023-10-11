Mount Isa City Council was delighted to hand over the keys to the former Spanish Club on the Barkly Highway to the Mount Isa Dirt Bike Club last week.
Following a tender process for a trustee lease over a section of Jubilee Park on the Barkly Highway, Council endorsed the Mount Isa Dirt Bike Club, which will lease the premises and adjoining land for a period of 10 years.
Club president Michael McConachy said the committee is planning big things for the club, including increasing membership numbers and events.
The new lease will enable the club to combine both blocks of land and start using the existing building - which includes a bar area, kitchen facilities, and an airconditioned hall - for club events.
"The Mount Isa Dirt Bike Club is delighted to have taken over the lease of the old Spanish Club," Mr McConachy said.
"The new facilities will enable us to hit our strategic goals by increasing the number of events on offer and development opportunities for our younger riders.
"In the future, we are looking to return to the Tropical Queensland series of motocross, bringing riders from across Queensland to Mount Isa, which will have far-reaching community benefits."
The club also has plans to work with First Nations groups to encourage more participation from the community.
Mayor Danielle Slade said Council is dedicated to supporting local sporting clubs such as the Mount Isa Dirt Bike Club.
"Council unanimously endorsed the lease of the former Spanish Club to the Mount Isa Dirt Bike Club. With a robust business plan and a clear strategy to grow and enhance the club, we are confident the new facilities will enable the club to continue to offer safe and supported motorsport to the region," Cr Slade said.
