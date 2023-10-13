Following the excitement of the 2,800 kilometre golfing adventure of this year's Outback Queensland Masters, locations for Australia's most remote and amateur golf series in 2024 have just been announced.
Tourism and Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said, "I'm very pleased to announce the six locations for the 2024 Outback Queensland Masters which will tee off in June 2024 from our most remote golf course in Queensland."
The 2024 locations include the iconic Birdsville Dunes Golf Club, Boulia, Winton, Barcaldine, Charleville and finishing off in Quilpie for the million dollar hole-in-one.
"Fast becoming an iconic Australian bucket list destination golf event, the Outback Queensland Masters this year attracted players from every state of Australia, some travelling some 10,000 km to compete in Queensland," Minister Hinchliffe said.
"Since its inception in 2019, the Outback Queensland Masters has gone from strength to strength, generating millions of dollars in visitor spend for the remote communities of Outback Queensland, and in 2022 generated 13,062 visitor nights and contributed $1.89M to the Queensland economy."
The golfing tournament of a different kind will converge on the tiny town of Quilpie in Southern Outback Queensland for the Million Dollar Hole-In-One finale in July 2024.
Quilpie Shire Mayor, Stuart Mackenzie said the Quilpie Shire Council has been a great supporter of the Outback Masters since the concept was first proposed.
"We may be 1,000km west of Brisbane and have a population of under 1,000 people, but it doesn't stop us from attracting signature events such as the Outback Queensland Masters."
Golf Australia, Queensland and Northern Territory Manager, Luke Bates, said while no competitors were going home with the million dollars, there were still plenty of wins to celebrate at the Mount Isa final.
"Mount Isa Orange Jacket winners were Karren Smith of the Redland Bay Golf Club with a score totalling 40 points and, Graham Burton of Cooktown Golf Club with 41 points for an 18-hole total."
The 2024 Outback Queensland Masters is presented by Golf Australia, with strategic partner Tourism and Events Queensland and Birdie Spirit Partners, the PGA of Australia and Rex Airlines, and Mateship Partners, Diamantina Shire Council, Boulia Shire Council, Winton Shire Council, Barcaldine Regional Council, Murweh Shire Council and Quilpie Shire Council.
The hotly contested early bird passes for the 2024 Outback Queensland Masters are on sale from Monday 24 July 2023 at www.outbackqldmasters.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.