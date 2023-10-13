The North West Star
Outback QLD Masters announced for 2024

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 13 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:38pm
Following the excitement of the 2,800 kilometre golfing adventure of this year's Outback Queensland Masters, locations for Australia's most remote and amateur golf series in 2024 have just been announced.

