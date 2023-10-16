The Barkly Highway will remain closed today, as crews continue to undertake a large-scale defensive back burn that is currently impacting the highway.
Bushfires NT says a window of opportunity to use favourable weather reduces with high extreme and catastrophic fire weather forecast for the Barkly region from today, Monday 16, to Thursday.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the warm trough moving through southern states will move north into western QLD and the Northern Territory, bringing a return to more hazardous conditions for firefighters.
The Barkly Complex Fire has been burning for weeks, and has so far burnt out more than 26,000 sq km, and has a 200km front. That's a fire ground 13 times the size of the ACT.
" We appreciate the inconvenience to travellers and transport companies, and are endeavouring to clear the road as quickly as possible while continually assessing the conditions to allow us to open the road," Bushfires NT said.
"We thank our staff, volunteers, road crews, St Johns, NT Police and the NSW Rural Fire Service for assisting on the fire ground - stay safe.
"We particularly want to acknowledge the work of the local landholders and their staff who have been working together using heavy machinery to push in significant fire breaks and conducting back burning operations. Their efforts are simply outstanding and a great example of bush people chipping in and helping their neighbours."
