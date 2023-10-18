Firefighters in the Northern Territory have shared their frustration and heartache to learn more fires have been deliberately lit along the Barkly Hwy.
A post on Bushfires NT's Facebook site said: "After months of slog, sweat and in some cases, tears, to get the Barkly fires under control, we thought we'd hit the home run yesterday after the success of the defensive backburning this week.
"Imagine our shared disappointment and frustration to have another fire deliberately lit from the roadside of the Sandover Highway in the Barkly.
"We have no words to express our feelings, and those of the landholders who are affected."
A Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association spokesperson shared the sentiments.
"We are disappointed in the fact and threat of these fires lit illegally from within road corridors with disregard to neighbouring pastoral assets, putting at risk the lives and property of those people living on the affected properties and communities," the association spokesperson said.
The organisation urged anyone seeing fires or suspicious activity to report it immediately.
"With the bush fire season expected to peak across the Northern Territory in the coming months our thoughts are with all our members and we encourage you all to remain safe and reach out to our office on 08 8981 5976 for assistance," the spokesperson said.
This fire has been reported as suspiciously lit. If you have any information please call CrimeStoppers NT on 1800 333 000 or Police on 131 444. You can also anonymously share what you know with Crime Stoppers online at https://crimestoppersnt.com.au
