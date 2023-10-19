The North West Star
Tom Curtain's 'Why We Live Out Here' Tour is coming to ISA

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 19 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:26pm
To celebrate the release of his fifth album, multiple Golden Guitar winner and horseman extraordinaire Tom Curtain, has again hit the road with his award winning Outback Show Katherine Outback Experience as part of his 'Why We Live Out Here' tour.

