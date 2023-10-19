To celebrate the release of his fifth album, multiple Golden Guitar winner and horseman extraordinaire Tom Curtain, has again hit the road with his award winning Outback Show Katherine Outback Experience as part of his 'Why We Live Out Here' tour.
Owned and operated by Tom Curtain, Katherine Outback Experience is an outback show that celebrates life on the land through real horse-starting and working dog demonstrations entwined with live music and humorous bush tales.
The show is based in Katherine from April to the end of October over the 'Dry Season' months. Over the Wet Season summer months, the team hit the road, touring the Outback Show in conjunction with Tom's music.
The show is entertaining, engaging, interactive and family-friendly, and consists of one hour Katherine Outback Experience Show of real horse training and working dog demonstrations, and an hour and half of live music by Tom Curtain and Chris Matthews.
Tom Curtain is a nationally acclaimed singer and songwriter. This tour coincides with the release of his fifth studio album Nothin's Gonna Stop Us - the first release of this album "Why We Live Out Here" has had great success, remaining in the Country Songs Australian Airplay Chart for 10 months.
His last album We're Still Here debuted at No.1 on the Australian Country Music Charts with all four singles released from the album also going to No.1.
In 2018 Tom won two Golden Guitar Awards for his single "Never Never Land", a duet with Luke O'Shea.
Tom was also awarded the prestigious 2018 Australian Independent Country Music Artist of the Year Award together with Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for Territory Time and Single of the Year with "Never Never Land" at the Southern Stars Australian Independent Country Music Awards.
The event will be held at Mt Isa Campdraft Ground on Friday 20 October 2023 from 6:00pm to 8:30pm.
Ticket Prices:
Tickets Purchased at the Door:
