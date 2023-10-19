A Mount Isa business that has contracted to Glencore's copper operations for the last 14 years says it's time to band together following the announced closure.
Since its establishment in 2009, local Mount Isa business Isadraulics has been a long-term supplier to Glencore's operations across North West Queensland.
Contracted to conduct rebuild and repair work and onsite field service work, Isadraulics managing director Ryan Mackenzie said the closure of Glencore's copper operations would impact his business slightly.
"I was a little bit shocked by the announcement, but I feel like the writing was on the wall. We do a lot of work in the mines and you could see things, like not as much ore coming out as normal. Now it's all offical we can plan to move forward," Mr Mackenzie said.
Mr Mackenzie said he had 24 staff members who contracted on-site and he would spend the next few months working on a plan moving forward.
"It will impact our business slightly, as Glencore said it isn't an action that is happening now it's an action that is going to progress over the next two years, giving local businesses two years to plan towards it," he said.
"We will strategically work on our plan and what the business will look like going forward."
Mr Mackenzie said while this was a difficult decision for Glencore to make, the community now needed to come together and support each other.
"The biggest thing is for the local companies to band together and work with each other and try and create a positive impact for our community," he said.
"There will be a lot of people feeling the impact of this decision and the most important part is that we have to look after the Mount Isa community."
North West Commerce president Emma Harman said this was not a time for the community to panic.
"There is a bit of doom, gloom and panic in some circles, but I am trying very hard to put forward a different perspective," Ms Harman said.
"While this is a blow and there is going to be a transition period that may not be too comfortable, the future of Mount Isa is still strong and bright and we will weather this."
The Queensland Government announced a $50 million support package to assist with the closure transition including: $20 million to be matched dollar-for-dollar by Glencore, for an economic structural adjustment package for Mount Isa and North West Queensland and $30 million to accelerate development of resource projects in the North West Minerals Province in the next five years.
Ms Harman said the Chamber of Commerce would be working with all levels of government to help support business and workers.
"The Chamber of Commerce will be doing all it can to help businesses through this transition phase and we look forward to what Mount Isa can become in the future," she said.
"We are very grateful Glencore hasn't done what it has in the past and made an announcement and shut it down the next day, and they have given us two years to transition.
"This gives people plenty of time to re-train, be redeployed, and for businesses to pivot and seek contracts in other mines around the region, so the impact is as little as possible.
"Mount Isa is in the heart of the North West Minerals Province, an incredibly rich and diverse region.
"We have a lot of resources here in the region so there is absolutely no end to mining, it's just the end of this particular mine."
