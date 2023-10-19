The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Bob and Robbie Katter call public meeting to discuss Glencore closure of copper mine

Cathy Adams
By Cathy Adams
Updated October 20 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bob and Robbie Katter will hold a public meeting tonight to discuss the Glenore decision to cease copper mining in 2025.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cathy Adams

Cathy Adams

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.