Bob and Robbie Katter will hold a public meeting tonight to discuss the Glenore decision to cease copper mining in 2025.
The Federal and State MPs said it was a "crucial event to voice your concerns and discuss the future of our town after the Glencore announcement this week".
RELATED STORIES:
Off the back of a federal parliamentary sitting, Bob Katter will update the community of his discussions with relevant ministers and the PM.
The meeting is on at the Barkly Hotel in Mount Isa, from 6.30pm tonight, Friday, October 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.