Detectives from the State Drug Squad, Mount Isa Tactical Crime Squad, Mount Isa Road Policing Unit along with Mt Isa and Cloncurry police have charged 30 people with 113 offences following a traffic and drug operation in Mount Isa.
Operation Victor Foldex was established to reduce the harmful impacts of dangerous drugs in the Mount Isa area, through the disruption of drug supply.
The operation was conducted between October 12 and 18 - 1559 random breath tests and 43 random drug tests were conducted.
Four drivers were allegedly detected drink driving, while seven drivers allegedly tested positive for drugs, including methylamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis.
Over the week, 14 search warrants were executed with approximately 25.7 grams of methylamphetamine, 1111 grams of cannabis, 0.5 grams of cocaine and $6500 in cash seized.
As a result of search warrants and extensive investigations, 19 people were charged with 97 offences related to the trafficking, supply or possession of dangerous drugs.
On Friday October 13 at approximately 1.10am it will be alleged two off-duty officers at a licensed premises in Mount Isa were approached by a man who allegedly offered to sell them cocaine.
The 30-year-old Mount Isa man was taken into custody and charged with one count of attempt to commit offence (supplying dangerous drugs), two counts of possessing dangerous drugs (cocaine and methylamphetamine) and possessing drug utensils (pipe).
He is expected to appear before Mount Isa Magistrates Court on November 6.
Following an extensive investigation, a 35-year-old Miles End man was charged with 22 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, two count of drug trafficking and one count each of possessing anything for use in the commission of crime, possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of weapons and possess restricted item.
It will be alleged the man was involved in the supply of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis.
He was remanded in custody and his matter is next expected to be heard before Mount Isa Magistrates Court on October 20.
On Wednesday October 18, a search warrant was executed at a Sunset address where a small quantity of methylamphetamine was located.
A 29-year-old Pioneer man was charged with two counts of supplying dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine) and is expected to appear before Mount Isa Magistrates Court on November 13.
On the same day, a search warrant was executed at a Cloncurry address where approximately 22.5 grams of methylamphetamine was located.
A 53-year-old local man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs, he has been remanded in custody and his matter is next expected to be heard before Mount Isa Magistrate Court on October 26.
Police also provided referrals to support agencies for 13 people and engaged several others in drug diversion programs.
State Drug Squad Detective Inspector Bradley Phelps said illicit drugs are highly addictive and insidious, affecting all parts of society often leading to offending from property crime and dangerous driving to assaults and concerningly, incidents of domestic and family violence (DFV).
"This operation aimed to do more than simply take drugs off the streets of Mount Isa, this was about causing a deep-rooted disruption to the widespread social impacts drugs can have in communities," Detective Inspector Phelps said.
"It will be alleged that one of the persons arrested in this operation was a high-risk domestic violence offender who had been released from custody on parole 3 days prior. It will be alleged that he was located during a police raid, not only breaching a domestic violence order, but in possession of methylamphetamine."
"Illicit drug use can provoke dangerous and violent behaviour - the links between drug use, mental health issues and violence pose a significant risk to not only front-line responders and hospital staff but also to the wider community."
"We continue to urge any members of the public who may know something regarding drug supply, to help us keep your community safe and contact Crimestoppers or Policelink to provide us that information."
Investigations remain ongoing.
