Fancy a day out fishing and the chance to win some big bucks? Well, get your fishing rods out, there are prizes in the 2023 Custom Steel Fab North West Fishing Classic.
The competition has begun, and will run until Saturday, October 28.
The catch and release competition is run by the Mount Isa Fish Stocking Group North West, and is being held at Lake Moondarra, Lake Julius and East Leichardt.
Money raised from the event helps stock Lake Moondarra with Barramundi and Sooty Grunter fingerlings each year.
Cash prizes are on offer for the longest barramundi - $7000, the longest catfish - $3000, and the longest sooty grunter - $1000, and $500 for longest archer, sleepy cod, and longtom.
There are also prizes for junior and senior champions.
Entrants must photograph their catch on the official CSF brag mat, along with their entry number, and entry code for the day.
Organisers remind competitors that cast netting is illegal in freshwater, so it's prohibited in the competition. Presentations to the winners will be made on Saturday night from 6.30pm following a fun day for the family.
Food and market stalls will be running on the day, and a bar will be open.
There's a casting competition as well as volleyball and golf-chipping for the non-fishers.
Secure Mines fireworks display and live music follow the presentations.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.