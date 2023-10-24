Investigators have found poor lighting and issues with ramp configuration contributed to a large excavator rollover at a North West Queensland mine site last month.
The excavator was ascending a ramp to a bench in preparations to load trucks. One of the tracks departed from the ramp and the machine became unstable. While attempting to correct the position of the machine on the ramp the excavator rolled onto its side.
The operator was able to extricate himself from the machine and was transported to hospital for assessment and treatment.
Resources Safety and Health Queensland (RSHQ) identified a number of contributing factors, including the ramp not meeting specifications and poor lighting for pre-dawn in-pit operations.
Recommendations were made to ensure ramps were fit for purpose, and met compliance and safety standards, including the addition of lighting.
It also found rollover protection structures for mobile equipment can help mitigate the consequences of a rollover event.
Regulators said the use of seatbelts and operator restraints would reduce the severity of injuries in rollover events.
It also recommended all workers who may be able to assist in an emergency are trained in the access and emergency egress systems for the mobile equipment working in the pit.
Investigations are ongoing.
