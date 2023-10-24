The North West Star
Excavator rollover excavated by Resources Safety and Health Queensland

Updated October 26 2023 - 9:58am, first published October 24 2023 - 7:40pm
Investigators have found poor lighting and issues with ramp configuration contributed to a large excavator rollover at a North West Queensland mine site last month.

