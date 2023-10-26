WHAT WE KNOW:
Bushfires burning near Mount Isa continue to cause concern for firefighters and residents. Three fires are burning near the town - one at Breakaway Esate, one at Lake Moondarra, and one at Gunpowder.
A Watch in Act warning is still in place for Moondarra Drive, Barramundi Way, The Junction, and tracks and parks around Lake Moondarra. It is not safe to return to those areas.
The fire near Moondarra Drive is still burning. It is travelling towards Lake Moondarra. If you left the area, it is not safe to return.
There are reports workers are being evacuated from Lady Annie Mine at Gunpowder as the fire approaches.
Glencore has been contacted for comment.
Firetrucks have set up in people's backyards in Breakaway Estate to protect homes as the fire approaches. More information will be shared as it comes to hand on the changing situation.
Power has been turned off for safety reasons in Breakaway as a power pole was on fire and water bombers are operating in the area. It is impacting some customers.
"The safety of our first responders, the community and our crews is always the top priority," an Ergon spokesperson said.
"While we are not expecting further impacts on the network in Mount Isa at this stage, our crews are working closely with emergency services and are monitoring the situation.
"It's a reminder that Queenslanders need to be prepared for bushfires and any severe weather events. Here are some tips: Keeping safe in severe weather | Ergon Energy.
"We always work closely with emergency services and there will be times when we need to switch the power off so they can respond safely.
"These decisions are made at short notice and we have to act swiftly.
"The most important thing is to have a plan and keep up to date with fire alerts in your area."
A Telstra spokesperson said some of its infrastructure was impacted by the power outage, but backup power system is keeping services running for now.
"Many of our network sites have built-in power backup systems which kick in during an electricity outage.
"Telstra services remain online in Mt Isa, but we are monitoring our network and the fire conditions closely."
The Bureau of Meteorology radar may appear to show rain, but it has been advised this anomaly is most likely caused by ash or smoke from the nearby fire.
Acting Assistant Commissioner of the Queensland Fire & Emergency Service, Peter Hollier, said 60 active fires are burning across Queensland today.
He said the extreme fire conditions have put pressure on fire containment lines.
Mr Hollier said a number of fires in the Mount Isa area had "made quite a significant run of fire today".
He said fires to the north had caused significant concern and firefighters would continue to work during the night to bring them under control.
Assistant Commssioner of the Queensland Police Service Ben Marcus warned roads may close at short notice due to fire activity.
He also urged people to prepare their property for fire now, and not wait until fire is approaching.
Ergon Energy confirmed a fire-related outage is affecting several customer sites on the Barkly Highway.
Fire authorities are asking the community to be aware of fire conditions in their area, to have their fire plans ready, and be prepared to act if fires approach.
Samuel Eitz from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said: "Currently the fire is burning to the east of Mt Isa, and after it has jumped over the Barkly Highway we have an active concern about the Breakaway community.
"We do have firefighting water bombing aircrafts supporting ground crew in the area and a number of mining water cart resources.
"We are asking the community in that area that if you have a bushfire survival plan to follow it now and prepare so you can leave quickly if it gets close. You need to have a place where you can go in the event of evacuation and a planned route to get there."
For anyone without a bushfire survival plan, the RFS recommends that they clean around their property and remove any flammable items from around their home.
"We currently don't have any evacuation centres open at the moment. However, if we escalate the warning level to an emergency alert and advise people to evacuate, we will give a place for people to go to.
"As the winds are quite erratic and strong, we see significant fire activity throughout the day.
"With the smoke around, everyone has to be mindful when driving over the Barkly Highway and follow the caution signs."
The council has been working with the Police and Rural Fire Services to assist with the current bushfire situation to the east of Mount Isa.
There have been some evacuations from the Lake Moondarra area and the access road is still currently closed.
The Fishing Competition has been cancelled from this morning.
Residents are advised that there may be further road closures today on the Barkly Highway to Cloncurry and possible on the Barkly Highway to the NT border due to smoke.
It is recommended motor vehicle travel be avoided unless absolutely necessary.
Cr Danielle Slade said: "Emergency services have worked through the night to contain any risk to residential areas.
"There is currently a water bomber and spotter aircraft working the area to contain spot outbreaks and support ground crews on the fire fronts.
"Council staff are assisting as is mines personal with plant and equipment to create fire breaks and to extinguish fires."
Cr Slade urges residences to not sight see or travel through road closures as it may present unnecessary risks.
The warning for the fire at Breakaway is currently at Watch and Act and residents in the area are advised to be prepared to leave.
The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said the dangerous fire is burning along the Barkly Highway near Breakaway.
Conditions could get worse quickly.
Firefighters are working to contain the fire. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.
Firefighting aircraft are helping ground crews.
If your life is in danger, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
A Watch and Act warning has been issued for Mount Isa for Moondarra Drive, Barramundi Way, The Junction, and tracks and parks around Lake Moondarra.
As of 7.10am, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service deems it is not safe to return to those areas.
Earlier this morning, an Emergency warning was issued for the region. While it has been downgraded to Watch and Act, authorities warn it is not safe to return.
The fire near Moondarra Drive is still burning. It is travelling towards Lake Moondarra. If you left the area, it is not safe to return. Firefighters are working to contain the fire. Firefighting aircraft are helping ground crews.
A fire was continuing to burn at the Lady Annie Mine at Gunpowder last night, but was listed as under control. The fire was moving towards the mine, but was listed at Advice level.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting temperatures will reach 32 degrees in Mount Isa today (Friday, October 27), with southeasterly winds of 25 to 35 km/h becoming light in the late evening.
Temperatures are expected to climb to 36 degrees on Saturday, and by Tuesday, will be back in the 40s.
Active fire bans are in place across much of Queensland.
The Fire Danger Rating for the North West is Extreme, with the Fire Behaviour Index at 61.
The rating was expected to be High for the weekend.
What you should do:
Impacts:
Further Information:
Updates will be issued as the situation changes.
This warning is from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.
