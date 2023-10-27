Residents of the Mount Isa are bracing as fire burns close to a residential area to the east of the city.
Residents in Breakaway have been told to prepare to leave as a Watch and Act fire warning was in place this morning (Friday, October 27).
Some residents have already chosen to leave.
Breakaway resident, Daisy Katter, wife of State MP Robbie Katter, said she evacuated her family today.
"(The fire) broke containment and they've moved everything from lake Moondarra to Breakaway. Every asset now at breakaway," she said.
RELATED STORIES:
Mrs Katter said some residents were preparing to defend their homes.
Church comments:
Good Shepherd Catholic Church Pastoral Worker, Edith Hankin:
"I just did the service at the grave site. Families out there are saying it's hot and they do express fear. It's just getting too close for comfort."
Good Shepherd Catholic Church Parish Priest, Mick Lowcock said people were confused about the rapidly changing fire situation.
"It's been a little bit confusing. I think some people felt there were different scenes, from different reports, but I think it's changed," Father Lowcock said.
"This morning it didn't seem so bad and then all of a sudden, like at 10 o'clock, it sort of seemed to flare up again.
"I think it's the first time, for a long time, that we've had fires around the place. So we're not used to it. I think that adds to the fear and discomfort people experience, because they're not too sure what will happen. The smoke around the place too. Especially people who've got respiratory issues."
There have been some evacuations from the Lake Moondarra area and the access road is still currently closed.
The Fishing Competition being held at Lake Moondarra has been cancelled this morning.
Lessons are cancelled and there will be no staff onsite.
Residents are advised that there may be further road closures today on the Barkley Highway to Cloncurry and possible on the Barkley Highway to the NT border due to smoke.
It is recommended motor vehicle travel be avoided unless absolutely necessary.
Fire authorities are asking the community to be aware of fire conditions in their area, to have their fire plans ready, and be prepared to act if fires approach.
Samuel Eitz from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said: "Currently the fire is burning to the east of Mt Isa, and after it has jumped over the Barkly Highway we have an active concern about the Breakaway community.
"We are asking the community in that area that if you have a bushfire survival plan to follow it now and prepare so you can leave quickly if it gets close. You need to have a place where you can go in the event of evacuation and a planned route to get there."
Mayor Danielle Slade said: "Emergency services have worked through the night to contain any risk to residential areas.
"There is currently a water bomber and spotter aircraft working the area to contain spot outbreaks and support ground crews on the fire fronts.
"Council Staff are assisting as is Mines personal with plant and equipment to create fire breaks and to extinguish fires."
Cr Slade urges residences to not sight see or travel through road closures as it may present unnecessary risks.
The region is subject to high winds today and changing wind direction so residents are further updates will be provided.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.