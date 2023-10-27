Dramatic images show the impact of bushfires currently burning in the Mount Isa area.
Residents are on high alert as they prepare to leave if the current Watch and Act warnings at two fires is upgraded.
Fires started more than a week ago to the north of Mount Isa in the Lake Moondarra area, and to the east on the Barkly Hwy.
Today, the fire east of the city is approaching the large acreage residential area of Breakaway.
Some residents have chosen to leave already, and reports say fire trucks have moved into the backyards of some properties as a protection measure.
People were evacuated from the Lake Moondarra overnight as an Emergency warning was declared.
It was downgraded this morning, but people were told it was unsafe to return to the area.
Water bombers are assisting Mount Isa Council workers, Queensland Fire and Emergency, and Queensland Police Service with the firefighting efforts.
Mount Isa has a population of 20,000, and about 200 live in the Breakaway Estate.
Samuel Eitz from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said: "Currently the fire is burning to the east of Mt Isa, and after it has jumped over the Barkly Highway we have an active concern about the Breakaway community.
"We do have firefighting water bombing aircrafts supporting ground crew in the area and a number of mining water cart resources.
"We are asking the community in that area that if you have a bushfire survival plan to follow it now and prepare so you can leave quickly if it gets close. You need to have a place where you can go in the event of evacuation and a planned route to get there."
Erratic, strong strong winds in the area were hampering efforts to control the blazes, and causing a hazard on the highway. Motorists were encouraged to delay travel.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting temperatures will reach 32 degrees in Mount Isa today (Friday, October 27), with southeasterly winds of 25 to 35 km/h becoming light in the late evening.
Temperatures are expected to climb to 36 degrees on Saturday, and by Tuesday, will be back in the 40s.
Active fire bans are in place across much of Queensland.
There are Emergency warnings in place at Tara and Moonie, near Dalby, with residents told to leave immediately.
The Fire Danger Rating for the North West is Extreme, with the Fire Behaviour Index at 61.
The rating was expected to be High for the weekend.
