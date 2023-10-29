Update on the fire situation at Mount Isa

Residents in Breakaway, Lake Moondarra, and Gunpowder still have Advice fire warnings in place, and residents in those areas are urged to continue monitoring the situation.
The road to Lake Moondarra will remain closed to the public.
Active fire burns in inaccessible areas.
Primary producers continue to fight fire and establish breaks on several properties in the Mount Isa area.
Power outages are impacting residents.
MORE STORIES:
Ergon Energy is reporting four customers in Breakaway have been impacted. To the south, 24 customers have been impacted by the outages at Ashover Station, Bushy Park Station, Duchess Rd, Duke St, Malbonvale Station, Mayfield Station, Rifle Creek, Rifle Creek Station, Stanbroke Station, Yappo Creek.
An Ergon spokesperson said power has been turned off for safety reasons in Breakaway as a power pole was on fire and water bombers are operating in the area.
"The safety of our first responders, the community and our crews is always the top priority," an Ergon spokesperson said.
Telstra Hill has completely burned with no damage to infrastructure however the road will remain closed today for safety reasons.
A Telstra spokesperson said some of its infrastructure was impacted by the power outage, but backup power system is keeping services running for now.
"Many of our network sites have built-in power backup systems which kick in during an electricity outage.
"Telstra services remain online in Mt Isa, but we are monitoring our network and the fire conditions closely."
Mount Isa Council reports additional Rural and Urban firefighters and equipment will remain in Mount Isa whilst the threat remains high. Two aircraft remain (one water bomber and one mapping platform).
A total Fire Ban remains in place for most of Queensland
Weather conditions continue to ease with wind decreasing but temperatures increasing through to Thursday.
On Monday, crews will continue to map the active fires and take advantage of the favourable weather conditions to establish containment areas.
Fire has passed the Lady Anne Mine site with minor damage to some assets (none destroyed) focus will now be with Lady Loretta as the fire moves toward them.
Lady Annie Mine was evacuated on Friday.
Mayor Slade said the bush fires were an extreme threat to the community, and it was only through the hard work and commitment of emergency services personnel that they contained it.
"On behalf of Mount Isa City Council and our City, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the emergency services personnel who worked tirelessly in controlling the bush fires around Mount Isa. I would also like to thank Mount Isa Mines and our Council who have done a remarkable job in providing support to our emergency services," Cr Slade said.
"I would also like to remind our community to continue to remain vigilant and abide by guidelines set by QFES."
What you should do:
- Stay informed because conditions could change: - Check the QFES Current Bushfires and Warnings website regularly. - Follow QFES on Facebook and Twitter. - Listen to your local radio station. - Tell friends, family and neighbours in the area. - Decide what you will do if the bushfire gets closer: - Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan. Make one on the QFES website. - Decide where you and the people you live with will go. This could be with family or a friend away from the fire. - Keep medications close by. - Avoid smoke - stay indoors, close windows and doors, and avoid driving through smoke. - Watch out for firefighters working in the area. - Do not fly drones around the fire. Drones affect air operations. - If your life is in danger, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Impacts:
- No properties are at risk. - Smoke can make it hard for some people to breathe. - Smoke can make it hard to see when you are driving. - Some roads may be closed.
Further Information:
- For all warnings, visit the QFES Current Bushfires and Warnings website. - Follow QFES on Facebook and Twitter. - For road closures, visit the QLD Traffic website or call 13 19 40. - Visit the Department of Environment and Science website for live air quality data. - Find out how to get ready for a bushfire on the QFES website under Prepare - Bushfire. Updates will be issued as the situation changes. This warning is from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.