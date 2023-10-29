Update on the fire situation at Mount Isa

- Stay informed because conditions could change: - Check the QFES Current Bushfires and Warnings website regularly. - Follow QFES on Facebook and Twitter. - Listen to your local radio station. - Tell friends, family and neighbours in the area. - Decide what you will do if the bushfire gets closer: - Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan. Make one on the QFES website. - Decide where you and the people you live with will go. This could be with family or a friend away from the fire. - Keep medications close by. - Avoid smoke - stay indoors, close windows and doors, and avoid driving through smoke. - Watch out for firefighters working in the area. - Do not fly drones around the fire. Drones affect air operations. - If your life is in danger, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.